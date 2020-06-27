Woman dies in Springfield shooting

A woman died Saturday morning of injuries sustained from a Friday night gunshot in Springfield, according to a Tweet by Springfield Police department spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
At approximately 11:10 p.m. Friday, police found two victims at the 200 block of Oakland Street, according to the police tweet. The woman and a man, who sustained non-life threatening injuries due to a gunshot, were then transported to Baystate Medical Center.
The woman died from her injuries Saturday morning, the tweet said.
The Springfield Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the situation. Police officials weren’t immediately available for comment.
