Woman, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Somerset

Officials are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead in a Somerset home on Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

A relative of the female victim called police to 160 Thelma Ave. after finding 30-year-old Amber Pereira and 31-year-old Joshua Pereira dead inside the home shortly after 8 a.m. Both victims had shotgun wounds and a gun was discovered under Joshua Pereira, officials said.

Officials said the man had recently moved out of the house after the couple separated, but returned some time before 8 a.m. on Saturday. That morning, witnesses heard multiple gunshots coming from the house.