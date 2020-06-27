Woman, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Somerset

Officials are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead in a Somerset home on Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
A relative of the female victim called police to 160 Thelma Ave. after finding 30-year-old Amber Pereira and 31-year-old Joshua Pereira dead inside the home shortly after 8 a.m. Both victims had shotgun wounds and a gun was discovered under Joshua Pereira, officials said.
Officials said the man had recently moved out of the house after the couple separated, but returned some time before 8 a.m. on Saturday. That morning, witnesses heard multiple gunshots coming from the house.
Investigators believe the two victims were the only people involved in the incident.
The state medical examiner’s office will announce the cause and manner of the deaths after conducting an autopsy.
Further information was not immediately available.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.