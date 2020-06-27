Baker stumbles on bonuses for police training

In the face of mounting demands for a bold rethinking of the role of police, Governor Charlie Baker’s proposal to pay officers bonuses for extra training is an inadequate relic of the past (”Baker calls for police training bonuses,” Page A1, June 22).

De-escalation techniques are not “advanced coursework.” They are essential skills police officers must have to defuse situations that can turn tragic — and fatal — in a heartbeat. De-escalation should be part of every department’s use-of-force training that all officers must undergo as a basic, minimum standard.

Massachusetts residents, taxpayers, and public safety personnel can benefit from reevaluating the baseline training requirements at the academy. In addition, there should be regular in-service training for officersand regular coaching and mentoring on the job.