Boston Police Department’s military-style equipment doesn’t exactly make people feel safer

In “Police deals for army-style gear listed” (Page A1, June 24), we learn that Boston police have semiautomatic rifles, grenade launchers, and three armored vehicles, among other gear, and that Mayor Walsh and the police department have assured us that this is not military equipment but rather is “intended for civilian use.”

Does this mean that these weapons are intended for use on civilians?

We are also told that the police department “takes its responsibility to protect the people of Boston seriously.”