Councilor Michelle Wu has drawn a bright line on police accountability

One name keeps popping up in this week’s coverage of Boston City Hall.

Michelle Wu was among the city councilors proposing that Boston respond to 911 calls involving mental health, homelessness, substance use, and traffic crashes with public health professionals rather than law enforcement officers.

Wu released documents related to the Boston Police Department’s purchase of military-style equipment and data on the department’s internal investigations into use of force and on racial disparities in no-knock warrants.