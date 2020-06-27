We the electorate have given police unions too much clout

Re “Don’t reform police unions — abolish them” (Opinion, June 17): The problem is not the union but rather the power that we the electorate have given the unions.

Police unions deliver votes and provide campaign funds. They support candidates who favor their choice of prosecutors, their attitude toward citizen review boards, and their policing rules, including, use of force. When their candidates are elected, those elected officials incorporate police union views into law.

Reform can’t happen until police unions no longer control the election process.