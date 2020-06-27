Goran Ivanisevic tests positive for COVID-19

Djokovic and three other players have also tested positive for the virus after playing in the events. Grigor Dimitrov , Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki are the others.

The former Wimbledon champion coaches top-ranked Novak Djokovic and was at the recent Adria Tour exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia.

Ivanisevic said he twice tested negative for the virus over the past 10 days but has now tested positive.

Ivanisevic says “I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones.”

Advertisement

The Croat says he has no symptoms but will self-isolate.

Davis Cup is canceled

The Davis Cup men’s tennis competition was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will pick up again in 2021. Matches were scheduled for this September and the Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid.

Now the World Group I and World Group II preliminary matches will be played in various sites in either March or September 2021. The finals will be in Madrid during the week of Nov. 22, 2021.

The International Tennis Federation says the 18 nations that already qualified for the 2020 finals will get a spot in 2021.

The ITF also scrapped the women’s Fed Cup finals for this year and says they will be played April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Fed Cup originally was supposed to be played this April but was initially postponed because of the pandemic.

More Clemson players test positive

Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive for the coronavirus this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month.

Clemson has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 coming up with COVID-19. It said that 28 of those have completed a 10-day isolation period.

Advertisement

No one has been hospitalized for the virus, athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said.

Clemson is isolating the recent players who tested positive tests for at least 10 days. Close contacts for those players or staffers have been advised to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

There have been 43 athletes and four staff members among all sports who've tested positive.

No football at Morehouse

Morehouse, one of the country’s most celebrated historically black colleges in Atlanta, canceled its fall sports — football and cross-country — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although a handful of other schools have canceled games, few have publicly abandoned their football seasons outright. At most colleges and universities, officials are planning for smaller crowds and the possibility of truncated schedules but have remained publicly optimistic about football season, which is often crucial to the finances of athletic programs.

But Morehouse said it had concluded that it could not safely play.

Morehouse President David A. Thomas said the school would honor its athletic scholarships. Morehouse is a member of the NCAA’s Division II. It was scheduled to begin its football season Sept. 5.

Track meets canceled

Diamond League track meets in France and the United States were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Ore., cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel … The baseball Hall of Fame museum has reopened after being shut for more than three months. Closed on March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hall welcomed visitors on Friday in Cooperstown, New York. Face masks are required from all staff and guests.