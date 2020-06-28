11 displaced after two-alarm fire breaks out in Cambridge apartment building

“No children or pets were involved,” Warnick said.

Firefighters responded to the building at 1093 Cambridge St. around 12:03 p.m., Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in an e-mail. The owner of the building is putting the residents up at a local hotel.

Eleven people were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out at a three-story building in Cambridge Sunday afternoon, police said.

There were working fire alarms in the building at the time of the fire, said John J. Gelinas, a spokesman for the Cambridge Fire Department, in an e-mail.

“The smoke detectors alerted residents of the building,” Gelinas said.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts also responded to assist those who were displaced, the organization said on Twitter.

The building is also home to Fernandes Fish Market and M’Lor Caffe, Warnick said. Both businesses were damaged.

An estimate on the cost of the damage was not available, Gelinas said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire caused traffic to be impacted in the area of Cambridge Street near Elm, Columbia, and Tremont streets and Webster Avenue, Warnick said.

