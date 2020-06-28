Downed tree disrupts MBTA’s Green Line E branch Sunday afternoon

The T’s Green Line E branch was ending at Brigham Circle Sunday afternoon after a downed tree interfered with overhead wires near the Back of the Hill stop, according to the MBTA.

At the corner of South Huntington Avenue and Heath Street, a tree indeed appeared to have been knocked over by the severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, causing it to hang over the street at about a 45-degree angle — close to the wires that power the Green Line trains.

The MBTA tweeted the service advisory around 2:41 p.m. Passengers were advised to use the 39 bus to travel between Brigham Circle and Heath Street during the delay. At 3:44 p.m., the agency reported that work crews were removing the tree, but that service was still halting at Brigham Circle.