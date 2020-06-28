Floods lead to evacuations at Norwood Hospital

An operator at Norwood Hospital confirmed that flash floods in the area had impacted the facility and that patients were being transported out. It was unclear if all hospital patients were being evacuated or just some.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain caused damage in parts of Massachusetts on Sunday, including Norwood, where flooding led officials to evacuate patients from a local hospital.

The first floor of the building appeared flooded, and some patients were being taken out of the emergency room on stretchers. EMS vehicles from several local municipalities were on scene to provide aid.

Staff at Norwood Hospital cleaned up some of the flooding on the first floor. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

One person who had tested positive for the coronavirus was being treated at the hospital, according to state data updated on Saturday evening.

Several cars were submerged in water in a section of the hospital’s parking lot.

A patient was evacuated from Norwood Hospital on Sunday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Boston was under a severe thunderstorm watch into the early evening on Sunday, according to the weather service. Lightning and heavy rain began in and around Boston at about 1:30 p.m.

The storms caused damage in communities around the state. Firefighters responded to a working fire in Watertown after a lightning strike set a house on fire at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Marshall Streets sometime after 2 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 6 p.m., though crews planned to remain on scene for another couple hours, according to Captain Paul Borque.

But much of the state is considered to be in a “significant drought,” as a result of recent warmer-than-usual temperatures have mixed with little precipitation since May, the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs announced Friday.

Little rain since May and warmer-than-normal temperatures have led to a dry-out across much of the state. DCR OFFICE OF WATER RESOURCES

Residents in the Connecticut River Valley, Western, Central, and Northeast regions — the areas where the drought has officially been declared — were all advised to minimize overall water use.

The state also warned of increased wildfire risk Friday, with 110 wildfires reported in the past 30 days.

The declaration came amid dry conditions throughout New England, according to the United States Drought Monitor, a collaboration of University of Nebraska-Lincoln with government agencies to track droughts nationwide.

As of Thursday, when its latest map was released, the drought monitor found “moderate drought” conditions stretching from Connecticut to Maine.

A National Weather Service meteorologist, Torry Gaucher, who noted the weather service does not track longer-term trends like droughts, said dry conditions are likely to continue in the near term despite a smattering of pop-up storms Sunday and expected throughout the week.

“They’ll help out people’s lawns that are turning brown right now, but won’t do much to relieve us of drought status,” he said. “It’s like putting a Band-Aid on at this point.”

Still, the spots of heavy rain along with cooler temperatures expected for much of the coming week could have positive impacts in some places, according to Gaucher. “Just for individual communities that will get that helping hand,” he said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com. Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.