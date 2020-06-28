Officials identify man who died after car flew off highway overpass

Officials have identified a 50-year-old man who was killed after his car flew off a highway overpass in Worcester on Friday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said on Sunday.

Hamad Jaber of Worcester died on Interstate 290 around 7:45 p.m. after his 2014 Jeep Wrangler crashed over the sidewall of the overpass and came to rest on Route 290 Eastbound. His 18-year-old daughter, who was not identified, sustained minor injuries, officials said in a statement.