A parting glass to O’Leary’s pub

O’Leary’s always had change at the ready, but our group of friends could never quite manage to meet at a predetermined time. So we scheduled a weekly window, spanning many hours, so people could drop by as schedules allowed.

When O’Leary’s opened in the early 1990s, long before text messaging came along to rescue the socially remiss, arranging a night at the pub was complicated. It’s almost too bleak to explain now, but suffice it to say that it might have involved getting change for the pay phone outside so you could check your answering machine to see if plans were still on. Somehow, this was the way we lived.

It was a masterstroke, born of ineptitude. And it paid tribute to the easy, forgiving spirit of O’Leary’s, a charmed place where time scattered and the world fell away, where music and stories and laughter filled the air, where you were understood. Where glorious pints of Guinness, perhaps the finest found anywhere this side of Galway, were poured with pride and exquisite care. It was a truly great Irish pub, a precious thing indeed.

Nestled along Beacon Street in Brookline, O’Leary’s was a short walk from Fenway Park, and it became a tradition to stop in before and after Red Sox games. We spent St. Patrick’s Day there, and New Year’s Eve. We went to catch up, to celebrate, occasionally to mourn. We played cards for hours, traded old stories, bantered aimlessly. We had heart-to-hearts and made major life decisions. We always left a bit restored. As time went by we visited less, but came to love it even more.

So when I heard the news last week that O’Leary’s had permanently closed, I felt a wistful sense of loss, crestfallen that such a fixture in my life was suddenly gone. It was the first pub I loved in the city I had wanted to call home since I first laid eyes on Fenway. It was the scene of some of my fondest memories, reunions, and celebrations that brought rare combinations of family and friends together. And like an old friend, it had seen me through different stages of my life, from the first heady years in Boston past the various milestones of adulthood — career, marriage, family.

Our lives changed, but O’Leary’s hardly seemed to. It never got fancy or hip, never got taken over by students. Except on the busiest nights, you could sit at the bar, read or do the crossword, watch the game. Its identity, its sense of purpose, was unquestioned. And no matter how long it had been between visits, Aengus, the namesake owner and consummate barman, always welcomed us with a hearty handshake and asked how we had been. He didn’t need to ask our order.

I hadn’t been there since September, after one of the last Red Sox games of the year. If I had known I wouldn’t be back, that the world was going to spin off its axis, and Fenway Park would stand empty still, it’s safe to say I would have stayed for a few more pints.

As it was, I simply made my way home, believing I’d surely return before too long — like always.

Since we heard the news, my friends and I have reminisced over all the great times there. Ringing in the year 2000 with a sprawling crowd, spanning generations, that included my sister and the woman my oldest friend, Steve, would marry. They concluded their wedding ceremony by stomping on an O’Leary’s pint glass.

The year my dad and his wife spent their sabbaticals in Brookline and adopted O’Leary’s as their own. The triumphant last call after Bobby and Jen’s wedding reception across the river in Cambridge, the happy couple arriving to a roar in tuxedo and long white dress. My birthday party when Bobby and Jen brought their toddler and newborn daughter.

In 1999, after the Red Sox won a playoff game against the Yankees (the only one they would win that series, sadly) we wound up sitting next to manager Jimy Williams, and were honored to buy his table a congratulatory round. In 2004, of course, the Red Sox finally broke through, and over several nights we toasted the entire championship roster. It would not be the last time.

The next June I met the woman I would marry three years later, the lovely Kara O’Leary (no relation to the pub owners, just a happy coincidence). No one quite came out and said it, but I am pretty sure people thought I was making her up at first, and were suitably concerned. It seemed too storybook. But she joined us there not long after, and on our wedding day, my groomsmen, my dad, my father-in-law and I all had lunch there. Aengus had already started pouring our pints when we arrived. It was the best Guinness I ever drank, or ever expect to.

In a touching farewell post on Facebook, the O’Leary family wrote that the decision to close was not easy and came after many tears. But it was the right thing for them.

“Words can’t explain how much we will miss you all,” they wrote. “Rather than think about this as a sad time, we ask that you remember all of the laughs we shared, all of the jokes that were told, and all of the incredible memories that we will all have forever.”

In that spirit, I hope my friends and I will gather one day to raise a parting glass to the great O’Leary’s, a testament to the uplifting magic of Irish pubs, the grace of lifelong friendships, the power of tradition.

I just don’t know where we will go.

Peter Schworm can be reached at peter.schworm@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globepete.