State reports 19 new deaths, 224 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Among the newly reported cases were 163 confirmed cases, and an additional 61 probable cases of the disease. The newly reported deaths Sunday all involved confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The number of new cases ticked up by 224, reaching a total of 108,667, an increase from 108,443 cases reported a day earlier.

The state reported on Sunday that there were 19 new deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in Massachusetts to 8,060, while the total number of cases statewide is now almost 109,000.

The state’s three-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 23 as of Thursday, down from an average high of 180 deaths set in late April.

In recent days, that figure has fluctuated from averages in the low to high 20s, according to state data. Those fluctuations interrupted what had been a steady decline in the average numbers of deaths, which had reached a low of 23 on June 18.

The state’s seven-day average positive test rate, which is closely followed by public health experts, was 2 percent Saturday, the state reported.

That figure has held steady since Thursday, and remains far below the rate set in mid-April, when the average rate reached a high of 29.5 percent.

The three-day average of patients hospitalized with cases of COVID-19 fell to 769 Saturday,dropping from 794 on Friday.

Across the US, more than 2.5 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, with more than 125,000 deaths, officials said Sunday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.