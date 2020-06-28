These videos and photos show how intense Sunday’s thunderstorms were

At 6:30 p.m., rainfall ranged from about six inches in the Norwood area to one and a half inches in suburbs just south of Boston, with more continuing to fall into the evening, said meteorologist Torry Gaucher.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm first started around 1:30 p.m. in Newton, which helped fuel the storms later in the afternoon.

An intense thunderstorm stretching from early Sunday afternoon into the evening resulted in flash flooding, wind damage, and hailstorms in several parts of Massachusetts.

A car was partially submerged in a parking lot near the emergency entrance at Norwood Hospital on Sunday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“Today we got a lot of day-time heating,” explained Gaucher in regards to today’s intense storm. “That combined with other factors helped to make today’s storms blossom.”

About 20 patients were evacuated from Norwood Hospital after flooding in the facility’s basement led to electrical issues and caused the building to lose power around 6:30 p.m., according to Norwood General Manager Tony Mazzucco.

Several cars were partially submerged near the emergency entrance in Norwood. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Water was cleared from inside Norwood Hospital. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Local officials on the scene in Norwood. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Norwood indeed seemed to bear the brunt of the storm, as documented by Norwood police chief William G. Brooks III.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Brooks tweeted out a photo of a car stuck in water, writing that numerous areas experienced flooding, with motorists stuck as a result.

Twitter user Reiner Zanotelli documented the extent of flooding in Norwood, tweeting a video around 5:20 p.m. showing about four inches of water above his window as rain continued to fall. In a following tweet, another video showed an onslaught of heavy rain and hail falling, distorting visibility.

John Casamassima tweeted photos of lightning striking over the city as seen from East Boston.

Although suburbs just south of Boston experienced about one and a half inches of rain, urban areas including Quincy, Brookline, and Needham saw flash flooding and strong winds.

Around 4:30 p.m., a car was seen wheels-deep in water at a parking lot right off Beale Street in Quincy.

Twitter user Pete Kuncis also documented the intensity of the storm in Brockton, tweeting about it just before 6 p.m. In the video, trees and power lines swayed aggressively as heavy rain fell.

Boston 25 photojournalist Jennifer Platt tweeted out a photo that captured a bolt of lightning in the dark gray skies of Canton.

“Huge claps of thunder, pouring rain, and several visible lightning bolts over Canton,” she tweeted.

Western Massachusetts also experienced its fair share of severe weather, including hail the size of golf balls, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Bryan Krupnick posted a video of hail falling in Medway.

“Wow, look at all this hail. Nickel-dime,” he said in the video, in reference to the hail size. “It is bad out here.”





Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.