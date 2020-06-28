Coronavirus death toll drops to 5 in NY, once the US epicenter

NEW YORK (AP) — Five people died Saturday from the coronavirus in New York state, a death toll Gov. Andrew Cuomo called “the lowest number we have had since this started.”

Saturday's total compared to 13 fatalities the day before as the number of fatalities caused by the virus continues to plummet in the state. During the peak of the pandemic in April, nearly 800 people were dying a day from coronavirus.

“We are on the exact opposite end,” Cuomo said in an interview with NBC's “Meet the Press.” “We have less than 800 people in hospitals — lowest number basically since we started.”