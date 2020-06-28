North America’s decline is Trump’s doing

A more apt headline for Stephen Kinzer’s “The rise and fall of North America” (Ideas, June 21) would have been ”Decline of the American Empire.” Pushing blame north ignores America’s behavior that has caused allies to go it alone.

Canada is a well-governed country. Health care and education are considered rights for everyone. Justin Trudeau has led Canada through the pandemic, addressing Canadians daily, following science to save lives and the economy, and modeling the behavior expected of everyone.

Trudeau has been forced to strategically maneuver around President Trump to protect Canadian interests. Look no further than revelations from John Bolton, who recounts in his book that after leaving the 2018 G-7 summit in Quebec, Trump ordered surrogates to attack Trudeau. The next day, White House aide Peter Navarro went on TV saying there was a “special place in hell” for Trudeau. Is this how America treats its closest ally?