Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea reach FA Cup semifinals

Rose Lavelle and Ashley Hatch each scored to give the Washington Spirit a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup on Saturday night in Herriman, Utah. Lavelle, who scored for the United States in the World Cup final last summer in France, blasted a rebound goal in the eighth minute to give the Spirit the early lead. Hatch added the second goal just seconds into the second half, challenging Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher then breaking free for the goal. Morgan Gautrat , known previously by her maiden name Brian, pulled a goal back for the Red Stars in the 51st minute. The NWSL became the first professional team sport in the United States to return amid coronavirus earlier in the day when the North Carolina Courage defeated the Portland Thorns 2-1 at Zions Bank Stadium. The Challenge Cup is being played without fans in attendance. Most players knelt during the national anthem to protest racial inequity and there was an emotional moment when Julie Ertz put her arm around teammate Casey Short . All of the players also knelt for a moment of silence before kickoff. Players also knelt for the anthem in the opening game. The eight teams taking part in the Challenge Cup are sequestered in Utah for the duration of the monthlong tournament and must follow a strict protocol that includes frequent testing. The league’s ninth team, the Orlando Pride, was forced to withdraw last week because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff.

The two most successful teams in the FA Cup have avoided each other in the semifinals after Sunday’s draw. Arsenal, a 13-time champion, will play Manchester City, and 12-time winner Manchester United faces Chelsea. The matches will take place at Wembley over the July 18-19 weekend with no fans present. Manchester City reached the semifinals after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured an easy 2-0 win at Newcastle. De Bruyne put City ahead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute of a dominant first half. Dwight Gayle missed a great chance to equalize for Newcastle midway through the second half, blazing Allan Saint-Maximin’s pinpoint cross over from close range. It was a costly miss as Sterling scored moments later, curling a shot in from the edge of the box following a quick counterattack in the 68th. Earlier, Chelsea won, 1-0, at Leicester on Ross Barkley’s goal and Arsenal needed an injury-time winner from Dani Ceballos for a 2-1 decision at Sheffield United . . . In Sunday’s only Premier League game, striker Danny Ings scored twice to reach 18 goals as Southampton won, 3-1, at struggling Watford. Ings struck in each half to move one goal behind Leicester’s Jamie Vardy . Southampton moved up one place to 13th and is a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone. But 16th-place Watford remains 1 point above the drop zone with six games left. Watford’s preparations for the match were rocked by an off-field issue. Manager Nigel Pearson dropped Andre Gray , Nathaniel Chalobah , and Domingos Quina on health and safety grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic, after a newspaper report claimed Gray had hosted a party at his house for around 20 people on Friday.

Colleges

Kansas State athletes seek policy change through boycott

Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening, or disrespectful actions.” The move that most players announced Saturday on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus. “We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students,” the players said in the letter they posted. “We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.” The statement from football players Saturday came a day after a pair of Kansas State basketball players and a handful of football players threatened a boycott if the university didn’t take action. Kansas State football players aren’t currently participating in any practices or workouts because team activities were suspended earlier this month after a coronavirus outbreak within the team. Summer workouts are expected to resume July 13.

Combat sports

Poirier, Perry on top in Las Vegas

Dustin Poirier won a thrilling unanimous decision over Dan Hooker on Saturday night’s UFC card, surviving a brutal second round and persevering to finish a well-rounded performance. The show was the last of five weekend events at the UFC Apex gym on the promotion’s corporate campus in Las Vegas. Mike Perry also ended his two-fight skid with a one-sided unanimous decision over Mickey Gall. Perry had lost five of his last seven fights, and his wild mixed martial arts career took another swerve in recent months when he split with his wife, separated from his coaches and decided that his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, would be the only person in his corner at this fight. Gonzalez doesn’t have an extensive combat sports background, and her corner work largely consisted of placing an ice bag on Perry’s neck between rounds and saying: “You’re doing great, baby.” Perry used his superior striking skills and an impressive ground game to earn just his second win since July 2018. The UFC has staged eight fan-free events amid the coronavirus pandemic since returning from an eight-week break. The UFC will take next week off before resuming competition on July 12 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with UFC 251, a stacked pay-per-view show with three title fights. The promotion will hold four shows over 14 days at the so-called “Fight Island” before returning stateside.

Miscellany

Bugel, leader of ‘Hogs’ in Washington, dead at 80

Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel, regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in NFL history, has died. He was 80. Bugel died Sunday, according to a statement from the team, which did not disclose a cause of death. Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. Bugel was the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1981-82 and became the assistant head coach in 1983, a role he had until 1989 before becoming the head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals. He returned for a second stint with the team as assistant head coach-offense from 2004-09 . . . The Edmonton Eskimos released Christion Jones on Sunday, a day after the former Alabama receiver made homophobic comments on Twitter. Jones joined Edmonton midway through last season after four years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Following his release, Jones apologized with another tweet Sunday. “My words were deeply hurtful, painful and served zero purpose,” Jones said. “I added to the struggle of a community, to live a life free of oppression of any kind. I sincerely apologize. I was wrong.” . . . The Italian Winter Sports federation said three members of the women’s ski team — two coaches and one athlete — have tested positive for the coronavirus while training on the Stelvio glacier. The federation says that one of the coaches has been hospitalized with a mild fever. The others have no symptoms but are being quarantined. The federation did not name those who tested positive.