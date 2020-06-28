fb-pixel

Here’s how people are reacting to quarterback Cam Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated June 28, 2020, 10:29 p.m.
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton just signed a deal with the New England Patriots.
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton just signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots — and NFL players, his future teammates, and even Boston officials are hyped.

Newton himself weighed in on his Instagram story Sunday night: “I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats”

Earlier Sunday evening, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was quick to give the former Carolina Panthers MVP a warm welcome.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Adrian Phillips offered emojis and GIFs when the news broke.

Brandon Copeland, a Patriots linebacker, also offered his support.

Same with Greg Olsen, tight end for the Seattle Seahawks, and also a former teammate of Newton’s in Carolina. Dez Bryant, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, also offered his support, followed by Stephen A. Smith, a sports commentator and television personality,and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.