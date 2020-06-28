Here’s how people are reacting to quarterback Cam Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton just signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots — and NFL players, his future teammates, and even Boston officials are hyped.
Newton himself weighed in on his Instagram story Sunday night: “I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats”
Cam Newton, who just wanted a chance to compete, weighs in on his new team after agreeing to join the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/UUmIOMIhXQ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020
Earlier Sunday evening, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was quick to give the former Carolina Panthers MVP a warm welcome.
.@CameronNewton, welcome to New England #PatriotsNation - MJW https://t.co/sTyPKx7Git— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 29, 2020
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Adrian Phillips offered emojis and GIFs when the news broke.
👀— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 29, 2020
Brandon Copeland, a Patriots linebacker, also offered his support.
😂😂😂 ... feels good to be on a different side of this for a change!! I see you @Patriots 🙌🏾🙌🏾 - Now let me hold up my end of the deal! #Hustle #Different https://t.co/etqM2CIydN— Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) June 29, 2020
Same with Greg Olsen, tight end for the Seattle Seahawks, and also a former teammate of Newton’s in Carolina. Dez Bryant, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, also offered his support, followed by Stephen A. Smith, a sports commentator and television personality,and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton.
Couldn’t be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020
Congratulations to @CameronNewton that’s major 🙏🏿 https://t.co/ZGALliq0Me— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 29, 2020
OK Cam Newton!!!! pic.twitter.com/f02CbLuTPp— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 29, 2020
Bill after getting off the phone with @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/CD4nO1sGJm— Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 29, 2020
