Red Sox announce player pool for spring training

Major league sources said the Sox were working on restructuring Lucroy’s contract and would return him to the roster once that was finished.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who was playing well before spring training came to a sudden stop because of the coronavirus pandemic, is not on the summer camp roster. But that should change within a few days.

The Red Sox on Sunday announced the 47 players who have so far been invited to the resumption of spring training. It’s largely the same group they had on the field in March with a few notable exceptions.

The Sox also list righthander Collin McHugh among their 24 pitchers. McHugh was recovering from elbow surgery when he was signed in March and would have started the season on the injured list. He has since progressed to throwing off the mound and will compete for a spot on the team.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo, one of the players obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Mookie Betts, also is on the roster. He did not play in spring training while recovering from a stress fracture in his back but has since been cleared.

The Sox also retained 24-year-old catcher Connor Wong, another one of the players acquired from the Dodgers.

Sox players have been returning to Boston over the last few days. Most of them are scheduled for COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and the first workout will be on Friday at Fenway Park.

Teams can draw only from a 60-player pool this season. The Sox are likely to add several of the organization’s better prospects to their group at a later date.

For now, many teams are leaving spots open to retain the ability to add players via trade, waiver claims or free agency before the season starts on July 23. It also will give teams the chance to evaluate their players in person and decide if any particular positions require additional depth.

The Red Sox will use Fenway Park as their primary training site with some players likely to work out at Boston College.

At some point before the season, players taken off the camp roster will work out at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket in the event they are needed at a later date.

The initial roster did not have any surprises. The only healthy players from the 40-man roster not included were lefthander Yoan Aybar and outfielder Marcus Wilson.

Utility player Yairo Munoz, a former Cardinals player signed to a minor league contract on March 26, was part of the group.

So were pitchers Colten Brewer, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Jeffrey Springs and Phillip Valdez. All seven were optioned to Triple A Pawtucket in March.

Once Lucroy is added, the Sox will have six catchers. The competition to backup Christian Valdez should be an interesting one.

Teams will have 30 players for the first two weeks, 28 for the two weeks after that, then 26 for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.

For many Red Sox players, Boston and Pawtucket should be safer locations than where they left.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and Rhode Island have been steadily dropping thanks to quick action by the state governments at the start of the pandemic and cautious steps taken in reopening businesses and recreational areas in recent weeks.

This stands in sharp contrast to the spikes in California, Florida, Georgia, Texas and other states.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.





BOSTON RED SOX CLUB PLAYER POOL (47)

PITCHERS (24): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Robinson Leyer, Chris Mazza, Collin McHugh, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Domingo Tapia, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (5): Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (11): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Yairo Muñoz, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (7): John Andreoli, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, César Puello, Alex Verdugo