This week’s TV: Fireworks on the Fourth, ‘Hamilton,’ and LGBTQ persecution in Chechnya

So you want to watch some fireworks, but you don’t want to go out — not only because you’re a lazy slob, but because you don’t want to risk exposure to the coronavirus. And anyway, the big Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular live concert is canceled, even if some of the smaller local displays are planning to proceed.

TV is here for you. All of the televised specials will be different this year, with a mixture of new performances, new fireworks, and older clips of both.

You can catch a special broadcast on Saturday at 8 p.m. on WHDH TV and Bloomberg TV called “A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes,” which will include both retrospective clips and new content from the Pops and guest artists.

NBC’s “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” will go on as usual, airing the New York City display’ — and clips from the week’s other New York displays — on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tim McGraw, Black Eyed Peas, John Legend, and Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) are among the performers.

And PBS is going to air the D.C. fireworks as usual, with “A Capitol Fourth” celebrating its 40th anniversary. John Stamos and Vanessa Williams will host, and the performers from various locations across the country will include Patti LaBelle, Trace Adkins, John Fogerty, the Temptations, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Renee Fleming, and Yolanda Adams. It starts at 8 p.m.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. You can see “Hamilton”! But you have to have Disney+. You’ll have the best seat in the house! But you have to have Disney+. It was supposed to go to theaters! But now it’s on Disney+. I know, I know, you don’t want to sign up and pay for yet another streaming service. But maybe just sign up for a month? By the way, this is a filmed version of the stage musical. Before the original Broadway cast left, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jonathan Groff, Miranda had the production filmed. It’s available on Friday.

2. Here’s some imaginative pandemic TV. Netflix’s “Homemade” unites 17 filmmakers in a compendium of short films — available to watch individually or as one long feature. Each short is meant to capture something about quarantine. Among the directors: Maggie Gyllenhaal contributes a film out of Vermont; Paolo Sorrentino (“The Great Beauty”) out of Rome; Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”) from France; Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”) from L.A.; and Naomi Kawase (“True Mothers”) from Japan. It’s available on Tuesday.

Grisha with his boyfriend, Bogdan, in a scene from the HBO documentary "Welcome to Chechnya." HBO

3. David France, director of “How to Survive a Plague,” has a new documentary. Called “Welcome to Chechnya,” it’s about activists risking their lives to confront LGBTQ persecution in the Russian republic. There are first-hand accounts of government-sponsored abuses and brutality. It premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on HBO.

4. In “Desperados,” Nasim Pedrad, a “Saturday Night Live” alum, plays a woman who takes two friends (Anna Camp, Sarah Burns) with her to Mexico on a mission to intercept a note she sent to her boyfriend. The Netflix rom-com, co-starring Robbie Amell and Lamorne Morris, is available Friday.

Momona Tamada (left) as Claudia Kishi and Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill in Netflix's "The Baby-Sitters Club." Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

5. “The Baby-Sitters Club” is a new family-friendly sitcom based on Ann M. Martin’s beloved books about a group of young friends who start a baby-sitting service. Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, Sophie Grace, Shay Rudolph, and Malia Baker star, Friday on Netflix.

6. Inspired by Ben Dunn’s manga novels, the new series “Warrior Nun” is about a young woman — played by Alba Baptista — who wakes up in a morgue with superpowers and a mission to hunt down demons. The 10-episode first season is available on Thursday on Netflix.

7. “Outcry” is a five-part documentary series about a Texas high school football star named Greg Kelley who was convicted of molesting a 4-year-old boy and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Was the case mishandled by the local police? It divided the community, which director Pat Kondelis captures as he follows the appeal process. The series premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

CHANNEL SURFING

“George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half” A stand-up special. Netflix, Tuesday

“Unsolved Mysteries” A reboot of the series about supernatural encounters and unexplained disappearances. Netflix, Wednesday

RECENT REVIEWS

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” A docu-series about true-crime author Michelle McNamara and her search for the Golden State Killer. HBO

“Perry Mason” The legendary attorney, played by Matthew Rhys, gets a backstory in this series, to mixed effect. HBO

“Love, Victor” A sweet, somewhat simplistic coming-out series aimed at young adults. Hulu

“Laurel Canyon” A two-part docu-series about the vibrant L.A. music scene in the ’60s and ’70s. Epix

“Insecure” Season 4 is a powerful look at friendship and change. HBO

“Space Force” Steve Carell’s latest comedy series never gets off the ground. Netflix

“Quiz” About a real-life “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” scandal, Stephen Frears’s three-part miniseries doesn’t try to supply all the answers. AMC





