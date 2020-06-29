Reddit bans The_Donald, Chapo forums in effort on hate speech

Reddit Inc., a community-based social website, said it banned 2,000 discussion pages, including r/TheDonald and r/ChapoTrapHouse, for encouraging hate.

Reddit will continue to ban any of these forums, called subreddits, that don’t abide by new content policy, the company announced Monday in a statement. The rules specify communities and users can’t promote hate based on identity or harass other communities online. According to the site moderators, the two biggest violators of these rules are r/The_Donald, a forum for far-right users including supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, and r/ChapoTrapHouse.

“Ultimately, it’s our responsibility to support our communities by taking stronger action against those who try to weaponize parts of Reddit against other people,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman said.