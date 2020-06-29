The Season to Taste team will open a gastropub

North Cambridge’s acclaimed Table at Season to Taste closed in May, disappointing many fans. Happily, owner Robert Harris maintained his catering operation, Season to Go, serving picnic boxes, burgers, lobster rolls, and seasonal salads. Now, he has announced that he’ll open a gastropub, Season, in the same space at 2447 Massachusetts Ave.

Guests can dine on a 20-seat patio in groups separated within cabanas; indoor booth seating should open up in early fall. Enjoy beef tartare, crudo, fried soft shell crabs, beer and wine (with cocktails to come), and items from Season to Go’s menu.

Harris plans to debut the restaurant on July 15.