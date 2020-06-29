After wild Sunday, spotty rain continues through Wednesday

The numbers are somewhat staggering when you think about it. Norwood had 5.75 inches of rain and there was an emergency flash flood issued by the National Weather Service. This is the first time they’ve had to issue something like that in a nontropical system. Westwood got 4.43 inches in the downpour. These amounts of rain are basically like getting a month or more worth of precipitation in a few hours.





The storms Sunday were basically caused by an upper level low pressure system and a little bit of a weak surface storm that has become stuck over New England. As the storm rotates, spokes of energy can create some lift in the atmosphere and bring about showers and storms. The slow nature of the storm system meant that Sunday’s showers were in a very narrow band. Most of Cape Cod didn’t see much of any precipitation and other areas to the north also remained basically dry.

Sunday rainfall was as high as 5.75 inches in parts of Norwood. NOAA





There will be more showers Monday and Tuesday, as well as Wednesday. I think most of the time it will actually be dry for the next couple of days, although if you do get one of those showers, it could have a heavy downpour and the rumble of thunder. If one of the showers were too slow down enough, street flooding is possible. Some severe weather can pop up with damaging winds. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s through Wednesday.

It would be highly unlikely if all of you didn’t at least see some rain between now and Wednesday afternoon. If there ends up being areas that do escape all the rain throughout this entire weather system, the drought will definitely become exacerbated. Other areas with all the rain will end up getting back to more normal soil moisture.

All areas are forecast to see some additional rainfall by Wednesday. COD WEATHER





The dew points are going to remain in the 60s for most of this workweek. Although temperatures will actually stay in the 70s for the next three days, it won’t feel that cool because of the humidity. This also means that the nights will be somewhat muggy. This is the kind of weather we’re in that if you don’t have your air conditioning on, things like your cereal and the crackers become stale pretty quickly. I also find my clothes seem damp all the time.

The jet stream is in an Omega block over the northern half of the US on Monday. Tropical Tidbits





The upper-level jet stream is stuck in what we call an Omega position or an Omega block. This block will eventually lift out late this week and as long as everything continues the way I think, we should be setting ourselves up for a very nice holiday weekend.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.