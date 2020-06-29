Applying to college during the pandemic? College admission deans offer 5 tips

“We recognize that many students, economically struggling and facing losses and hardships of many kinds, are simply seeking to get by,” the letter says. “We also recognize that this time is stressful and demanding for a wide range of students for many different reasons. We encourage all students to be gentle with themselves during this time.”

That message was among five tips the 340 college admission deans delivered in an open letter, entitled “What We Care about in this Time of Crisis: A Collective Statement from College Admission Deans.”

More than 300 college admission deans nationwide came together Monday morning to offer advice to frantic applicants experiencing personal hardship, scaled-back academic courses, and lost opportunities due to the coronavirus pandemic: Take care of yourself.

The signers included admission deans from Harvard, MIT, Boston University, Northeastern, Yale, Brown, and Cornell.

Since the pandemic upended American life this spring, forcing the closure of school districts and higher education institutions nationwide, college admission deans have been fielding inquiries and untangling misinformation from prospective students, parents, and guidance counselors about what applying to college will entail this fall.

There has been good reason for the confusion; the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of applying to college. The school shutdown this spring forced the cancellation of the SAT, sports, extracurricular activities, and college campus tours. It also pushed classroom learning into cyberspace, where lessons were streamlined, inaccessible to students who lacked the Internet, and often graded on a pass-fail basis, raising quesions about how seriously colleges would take them.

Meanwhile, college applicants have been finding diminished opportunities this summer for internships, public service, and overseas trips — the kinds of experiences that can help students dazzle admissions officers in college application essays.

And some students have been impacted directly by the coronavirus itself, which has struck communities of color at much higher rates, as evidenced in places like Chelsea. That has only exacerbated inequities in communities hamstrung by underfunded schools with slim academic offerings, uneven teaching, and a shortage of guidance counselors who can help them apply to college.

The deans touched upon those areas in their letter. Their goal is to make clear what they value amid the global health crisis as they evaluate applicants. They also wanted to reaffirm their commitment to equity — giving all students regardless of their backgrounds and obstacles a fair chance at getting in.

The letter is an outgrowth of efforts by colleges to convince applicants to move away from cramming their resumes with “brag sheets” and instead focus on the experiences that are the most meaningful to them. It was organized by Making Caring Common, a project of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education, which aims to helps families, educators, and communities raise kids who care about others and the common good.

“I think this is the time to reimagine college admission,” Richard Weissbourd, the faculty director of Making Caring Common, said in an interview, emphasizing his view went beyond the messaging in the letter. “I hope it’s a laboratory year where the deans try different things.”

This admission cycle is expected to be unlike any other before, he said. With the SATs cancelled this spring, many colleges are not requiring the scores and will be relying more heavily on other elements in the applications, such as essays, high school courses, references, and attributes of applicants, such as being peristent, creative, and a team player. Students might find expanded opportunities to interivew online, he noted.

The letter is broken into five overarching areas. Here are the highlights from each of them:

1. Self care. The admission deans emphasized that self-care was especially important in a time of crisis, like the coronvirus pandemic. They encouraged all students to take care of themselves.

2. Academic work. The deans said they recognize the obstacles that may have impeded learning this spring — including health and economic hardships in their families and a lack of Internet to complete online lessons — and will keep that in mind when examining coursework during those months. They will give more weight to courses before the pandemic and to those after the pandemic subsides.

“No student will be disadvantaged because of a change in commitments or a change in plans because of this outbreak, their school’s decisions about transcripts, the absence of AP or IB tests, their lack of access to standardized tests (although many of the colleges represented here don’t require these tests) or their inability to visit campus,” the letter said. “We will also view students in the context of the curriculum, academic resources, and supports available to them.”

3. Service and contributions to others. The deans suggested some ways students might be able to pitch in during this time, such as tutoring, delivering groceries, helping senior citizens, and registering people to vote. But they said they won’t penalize students who cannot take part in these activities because they have been hamstrung by the pandemic or other obstacles.

“Our interest is not in whether students created a new project or demonstrated leadership during this period,” they wrote. “We, emphatically, do not seek to create a competitive public service ‘Olympics’ in response to this pandemic. What matters to us is whether students’ contribution or service is authentic and meaningful to them and to others, whether that contribution is writing regular notes to frontline workers or checking in with neighbors who are isolated.”

4. Family contributions. The deans said they understand many applicants have immense family obligations that prevent them engaging in community service and other projects, and they see value in these commitments.

“Many students may be supervising younger siblings, for example, or caring for sick relatives or working to provide family income, and we recognize that these responsibilities may have increased during these times,” the wrote. “We view substantial family contributions as very important, and we encourage students to report them in their applications. It will only positively impact the review of their application.”

5. Extracurricular and summer activities. The college deans said they won’t hold it against applicants if the pandemic took away these opportunities.

“We have never had specific expectations for any one type of extracurricular activities or summer experience and realize that each student’s circumstances allow for different opportunities,” they wrote. “We have always considered work or family responsibilities as valuable ways of spending one’s time, and this is especially true at this time.”

The deans encouraged students to share as much as they can about their most meaningful experiences with them and to “describe concretely” any obstacles that may have interfered with their academic performance. That can include, for instance, detailing the number of hours a week or day spent caring for a sick relative. They noted the common application offers space to provide these kinds of explanations.

