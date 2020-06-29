Christopher Columbus statue near Connecticut Capitol removed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crews removed a statue of Christopher Columbus from its pedestal about a block from the state Capitol in Connecticut early Monday morning amid national conversations about the explorer's legacy.

Photos and videos showed the statue being taken down as the sun rose over Hartford. It had been there since 1926, news outlets reported.

City leaders said the statue would be placed in storage until a decision is made on what to do next. The monument was located in an area called “Columbus Green.” It was unclear if it would be renamed.