Is Rhode Island ready for Phase 3? We could find out today

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

ICYMI: As of Friday, Rhode Island had 16,661 confirmed coronavirus cases since March 1, and 927 people had died. There were 91 people in the hospital, with 16 in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

ICYMI: As of Friday, Rhode Island had 16,661 confirmed coronavirus cases since March 1, and 927 people had died. There were 91 people in the hospital, with 16 in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

A new round of data will be released today.

Governor Gina Raimondo is expected to roll out plans for Phase 3 of reopening Rhode Island later today, but a spike in new coronavirus cases in other parts of the country has her rethinking how much the state will loosen its restrictions heading into July.

During her press conference on Friday afternoon, Raimondo acknowledged that she was considering modifying the state’s Phase 3 guidance around larger gatherings based on the increase in infections in places like Florida and Arizona.The issues Raimondo said that she’ll address today include:

When will Phase 3 begin? Raimondo indicated it could be as soon as tomorrow, but she said that she wanted to spend the weekend considering the state’s options. The executive order for Phase 2 expires today.

Will there be travel restrictions? The governors of New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey are requiring visitors from coronavirus hot spots to self-quarantine, and Raimondo has expressed support for a similar idea. She also said she is exploring whether it would be feasible to require tourists to be tested for the virus.

Which executive orders will expire and which will be extended? Raimondo has signed dozens of executive orders since the beginning of the pandemic, so it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. The requirements to wear a mask in public, the state’s emergency declaration, and an order to health insurance companies to cover telehealth visits are all scheduled to expire this week.

Rhode Island did get some positive attention over the weekend when CNN reported that it’s one of only two states (the other is Connecticut) that saw a decline in new cases compared to the previous week. Meanwhile, 36 states saw increased cases.

⚓ Scoop from me: One option for reopening Providence schools involves requiring thousands of students to attend schools in their neighborhood so they don't have to take the bus.

⚓ Scoop from me: One option for reopening Providence schools involves requiring thousands of students to attend schools in their neighborhood so they don’t have to take the bus.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Thorne Sparkman, managing director of the Slater Technology Fund. Have someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ How two New Yorkers are rehabbing a beautiful century-old cottage in Westerly rather than tearing it down.

⚓ In the smartest piece on police reform that you’ll read all week, David Scharfenberg writes that policymakers need to consider both excessive policing and under-policing as part of the changes departments should make.

⚓ As the debate of whether Washington, D.C. should become the 51st state continues, there has been some question about where US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse stand on the issue. Both told me last week that they support statehood.

⚓ Jon Pincince ended up running 74 miles across Rhode Island last Thursday, and Ed Fitzpatrick joined him for part of the trip.

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board cites a study from Brown University in its piece calling on Massachusetts to continue using the MCAS exam when students return to school.

⚓ Sports?: Don’t miss Jakob Menendez’s story on pigeon racing in New England.

⚓ Lifestyle: If you’re looking to spruce up your outdoor décor this summer, here are some ideas.

⚓ Fun: If you’re looking for something to do online over the next couple of weeks, the Globe has a few suggestions.

⚓ Patriots: The team has been fined and will lose a draft pick for a videotaping incident, but here are five takeaways on the signing of Cam Newton.

⚓ HELP: This might be the strangest 4th of July of all time. For Thursday's Rhode Map, I'm looking for ideas for how to celebrate in a safe-but-fun way.

⚓ HELP: This might be the strangest 4th of July of all time. For Thursday’s Rhode Map, I’m looking for ideas for how to celebrate in a safe-but-fun way. Send me an e-mail at dan.mcgowan@globe.com if you have some thoughts.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ Providence schools is hosting a virtual Town Hall for parents at 7 p.m. to discuss reopening options.

⚓ Summer camps can begin in Rhode Island today.

⚓ The Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown University is hosting a virtual discussion on police reform at 4 p.m.

