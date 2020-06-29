Man struck by Red Line train at Davis Station

A man was struck by a Red Line train at the MBTA’s Davis Station in Somerville Monday morning, officials said.
Preliminary investigation suggests the man intentionally went onto the tracks, said MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
The man was taken to an area hospital, Sullivan said. Officials have not released his condition.
Shuttle buses have replaced Red Line service between Harvard and Alewife since shortly before 11 a.m. due to the incident, according to tweets from the MBTA.
