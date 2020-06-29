MIT campus police union announces vote of no confidence in police chief and calls for independent review

In the statement, the union blamed DiFava for “several failures, including outdated policies and procedures, poor morale throughout the department, favoritism in personnel decision-making, and a culture that does not support the officers.”

On Monday the MIT Campus Police Association released a statement citing “an overall failure of leadership” from Chief John DiFava and- said that 31 of the union’s 38 members voted in a favor of the no-confidence resolution.

The union representing the Massachusetts Institute of Technology police announced a vote of no confidence in the police chief and is calling for an independent review of their department.

Messages left for DiFava by e-mail and telephone were not immediately returned.

Advertisement

Alan McDonald, legal counsel for the union, said an independent review of the department is “long overdue.”

“The men and women of the MIT Campus Police Association took an oath, an oath to protect those that study, work or step onto the MIT campus,” McDonald said in the statement. “The officers are proud to be part of the MIT community and take pride in their jobs. However, as reflected by their vote, they feel in large numbers that the Chief’s leadership style and outdated policies are wearing them down. The Association believes that an independent review is long overdue and would go a long way in helping the department address outstanding issues and ultimately come together as a stronger police department. The Association remains puzzled over why the Institute is so reluctant to take this step, one that will only benefit MIT and its important stakeholders.”

According to the union, it has been two decades since an independent review has been conducted of MIT’s police department.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.