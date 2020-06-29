Norwood Hospital temporarily closed, all patients evacuated, following flood and power outage

About 20 patients were initially evacuated Sunday evening after heavy rain flooded the basement and caused a power outage in parts of the building at 6:30 p.m., Norwood General Manager Tony Mazzucco said in a statement Sunday night.

All remaining patients in the facility are being evacuated to other area hospitals Monday, said Melina Gambino, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Norwood Hospital is temporarily closed after flash floods knocked out power to parts of the building and led to dozens of patient evacuations during an intense storm Sunday, officials said.

“Thankfully no one was injured as the result of the power outage, and the most critical patients were moved out of the hospital,” Mazzucco said. “Crews are working to restore power back to the hospital and remove water in the building.”

Another 60 to 70 patients were evacuated from areas of the hospital that were still without power around 10 p.m., according to a statement released early Monday.

The hospital’s emergency room temporarily closed Sunday night before the entire facility shut down.

Heavy rains that dumped 5.75 inches on Norwood also flooded a parking lot at the hospital and submerged several vehicles.

Anyone who needs medical attention should still call 911 or go to Sturdy Memorial Hospital located in Attleboro, Beth Israel Deaconess Needham, and Norwood Urgent Care, officials said.

Those looking to locate loved ones who were evacuated from the facility should call 781-769-4000.

The National Weather Service said wind damage and downed trees, including one that fell on Green Line tracks near Huntington Avenue in Boston, were reported in Middlesex County, Suffolk County, and south of Boston during the storm.

The parking lot at Norwood Hospital wasn’t the only place to flood. A car was stuck in floodwaters on a street in Westwood, as were two cars in Newton. Flooded roads also were impassible in Waltham, Norwood, Northbridge, Franklin, Fitchburg, and Providence during the storm.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



