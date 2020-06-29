One person dead, several others injured in crash on I-495 in Haverhill

One person died and several others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill early Monday morning, authorities said.
David Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police, said the crash happened at 5:41 a.m. on I-495 north at Exit 51A and the ramp to Route 125. A van rolled over, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
