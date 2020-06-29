Person shot in Dorchester Monday morning

A person was shot in Dorchester Monday morning, Boston police said.
The victim was likely shot in the area of Columbia Road and Devon Street, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.
The victim walked in to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening shortly after 11 a.m., McNulty said. Police have not released any information about the victim or the name of the hospital.
No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
