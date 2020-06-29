Maine man arrested in Hawaii for violating coronavirus quarantine after allegedly shopping, hitting the beach

The general manager of the hotel reported Simon for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order for all residents and travelers who are entering the state, officials said.

Sean Michael Simon, 38, of Bangor, Maine, arrived in Hawaii and checked into a hotel in Honolulu on June 10, Hawaii’s attorney general’s office said in a statement.

A Maine man was arrested and sent home after he violated Hawaii’s COVID-19 quarantine order multiple times this month, officials said.

Under the order, which went into effect March 25, visitors like Simon can only go outside their hotel rooms if they need medical attention.

Advertisement

Violators can face a $5,000 fine, a year of imprisonment, or both.

Hotel video footage showed Simon leaving the property on two separate days, and he later told authorities that he had gone to the beach and shops multiple times each day, officials said.

Simon’s bail was set at $2,000. Authorities said he spent a weekend in jail before pleading guilty at his arraignment on June 22.

He was immediately taken to the airport and sent back to Maine with a one-way ticket paid for by the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, officials said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



