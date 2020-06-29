Three charged with witness intimidation in Lowell homicide

Three people from Lowell face witness intimidation charges in connection with the daylight killing last week of 23-year-old Deija Mendez, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Monday.

Angel Garcia, 29; Devine McKinney, 21; and Selena Simonphone, 22, allegedly lied to Lowell police investigating the June 23 killing.

Xavier DeJesus, 20, of Lowell, was charged with murder in the case and an arrest warrant was issued for him, the district attorney’s office said. McKinney and Simonphone were also charged in connection with allegedly assisting DeJesus in evading police after the murder.