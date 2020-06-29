Three charged with witness intimidation in Lowell homicide

Three people from Lowell face witness intimidation charges in connection with the daylight killing last week of 23-year-old Deija Mendez, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Monday.
Angel Garcia, 29; Devine McKinney, 21; and Selena Simonphone, 22, allegedly lied to Lowell police investigating the June 23 killing.
Xavier DeJesus, 20, of Lowell, was charged with murder in the case and an arrest warrant was issued for him, the district attorney’s office said. McKinney and Simonphone were also charged in connection with allegedly assisting DeJesus in evading police after the murder.
Garcia was charged with intimidation of a witness, McKinney was charged with witness intimidation and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Simonphone was charged with intimidation of a witness and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the DA’s office said.
Advertisement
At their arraignment Monday, Lowell District Court Judge Daniel Crane set Garcia’s bail at $40,000 cash, with the stipulations that he be placed on a GPS monitor and held under 24-hour house arrest if he makes bail, according to the district attorney’s office.
Crane revoked McKinney’s bail on another open case and set his bail for the Mendez case at $25,000 cash, with stipulations for GPS monitor and house arrest if he makes bail, the DA’s office said. Simonphone’s bail was set at $7,500 cash, with the same requirements for GPS monitoring and house arrest.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.