Thunderstorms rumble through Mass., could drop severe hail

“Modest surface heating beneath an upper-level low has [led] to widely scattered thunderstorms across parts of southern New England. Given the cold air aloft, the stronger storms will be capable of marginally severe hail,” the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said.

The National Weather Service warns that thunderstorms rumbling through Southern New England Monday afternoon could drop “isolated marginally severe hail."

Keep an eye out for hail.

“Thunderstorms should decrease in coverage and intensity by late afternoon,” the forecasters said.

As of midafternoon, the agency had issued a series of severe thunderstorm warnings and fielded reports of flooding, wind damage, and quarter to half-dollar-sized hail in Massachusetts.

Storms were rumbling through both Western Massachusetts and Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and islands, according to weather service radar. The weather service also warned boaters off the coast of approaching storms.













