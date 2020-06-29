UMass Amherst classes will be mostly remote, but students can choose to live on campus

The university considered public health issues, the safety of older faculty and staff and the neighboring towns, along with the desire of many students to return to campus, said Kumble Subbaswamy, UMass Amherst chancellor.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst, the state’s flagship public campus, will hold most classes remotely this fall, but students can choose to live in the dormitories as long as they abide by “strict” rules for testing and social distancing.

“Planning for opening for the fall semester has been very difficulty, very complicated,” Subbaswamy said. “Certainly the larger you are the worse it is.”

UMass Amherst is by far the largest state university campus with more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Of the 23,000 undergraduates, about 23 percent come from outside of Massachusetts.

Faculty will teach most of the classes online, likely from their homes, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, UMass Amherst officials said.

But one in seven students need some face-to-face instruction, including work in the laboratories or performance studies, and those classes will be in-person, officials said.

Students will not receive any tuition reduction for the online classes, although those who decide to stay home will not have to pay room and board costs, Subbaswamy said.

“The cost of education for us does not reduce with going online,” Subbaswamy said. “In fact, if anything, cost goes up."

The university has to invest in testing and safety precautions, such as barriers in cafeterias, and still pay faculty and staff the same salaries, he said.

Different campuses in the UMass system are developing their own plans for the fall. UMass Boston last week announced that all of its classes will be taught online to protect students and staff at the mostly urban commuter campus.

UMass Amherst officials said they have spoken to town officials in Amherst, Hadley, and other nearby communities about bringing students back to campus. Many of the university’s students live off-campus and work, shop, and eat in these neighboring towns, Subbaswamy said.

“We have an abiding interest in making sure that we maintain a healthy community and if there is a spread that we immediately contain and mitigate it,” Subbaswamy said. “And similarly, the town has, you know, the same interest. They also have an interest in having students come back because obviously, they’d like to see some of their their their economic recovery begin to occur as well.”

It is unclear how many UMass Amherst students will choose to come back to campus. Last year the university had 14,000 students living on campus and is unlikely to have that many again. Some students have already suggested that they are reconsidering plans to return to campus if teaching is done mostly online.

Students who do return will have to wear masks, agree to get tested when the university demands, and limit their travel away from the campus area. The university will also be canceling breaks, and teaching will occur on Labor Day and Veterans Day, so that the semester can conclude by Nov. 20, which will give students time to move out of the residence halls before the winter flu season, when the virus infections are expected to surge again.

