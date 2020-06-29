Mass. reports 101 new coronavirus cases, 35 new deaths; key reopening metrics linger at lower levels

The state reported 35 new confirmed-case deaths, and no new probable deaths. It also reported 89 new confirmed cases, plus 12 probable cases.

The latest numbers bring the overall state totals to to 8,095 deaths and 108,768 cases, figures that reflect both confirmed and probable cases. When only confirmed cases are included, the tally is 7,895 deaths and 103,628 cases.

State officials reported Monday that the coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts had risen by 35, and that they had detected 101 new cases, as key metrics monitored by the state lingered at low levels relative to the springtime surge.

The state also reported that 6,481 new individuals had been given the coronavirus tests, bringing the total of people tested to 837,147.

The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 292 people, bringing that total to 70,768.

Meanwhile, three of the four key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of reopening fell, while one stayed stable.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates held steady at 1.9 percent for the second consecutive day on Sunday. It has dropped 93 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus decreased slightly on Sunday to 760, down from from 769 a day earlier. It has dropped 79 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dropped from three on Saturday to two on Sunday. It’s also down from a high of more than 20 in early May, and has seen a 90 percent decrease since April 15.

A fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, fell slightly, from 23 on Thursday to 19 on Friday. It has dropped 88 percent since April 15.

In Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh warned city residents on Monday to stay diligent heading into the July 4th weekend, cautioning against large groups and noting that the city’s Independence Day celebrations would be online.

In May, city officials and the Boston Pops announced that they were canceling the annual concert and fireworks display that normally draws a half million people to the Charles River Esplanade. The Pops plan to broadcast a concert to TV and online audiences, and re-show fireworks from a previous celebration.

Still, Walsh on Monday nodded to the fact that that likely won’t stop many people from gathering to celebrate the holiday this weekend, which forecasters say will feature sunny weather in the 70s and 80s.

“If you’re going to have a cookout, keep them small, and keep them to your family unit,” Walsh said Monday. “If you go somewhere and the crowd is larger than expected, my suggestion is you turn around and make new plans. Tell folks you’re concerned about your senior relatives and your neighbors and your friends.”

He said that Bostonians “have collectively done an incredible job here, and must continue to be diligent.”

“I know it’s not easy scaling back. . . but again, look at what’s happening in other parts of the country,” he said, pointing to Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. “All those numbers just continue to rise.” He also noted that many people in those areas being affected are between 20 and 40 years old.

On Monday, the United States reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. For a few days now, daily reported cases in the US have broken the record set in April.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss