Mitch McConnell urges people to wear masks to fight coronavirus: ‘We must have no stigma, none’

In an apparent break with President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is denouncing the “stigma” around wearing masks as the coronavirus pandemic reaches new heights in the United States, largely driven by states like Florida, Arizona, and Texas that have reopened their economies.

In a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, McConnell implored Americans to wear face coverings when they leave their homes, casting it as a simple step to combat the virus.

“We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people,” McConnell said Monday. “In fact, the more we hate the pain and suffering that accompanied the strict stay-home guidelines a few months ago, the happier we should be to take reasonable small steps every day to ensure our country can stay on offense against the virus.”