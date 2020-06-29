Boom times for the Second Amendment, apparently

With lines such as “Millions of Americans instinctively grasp that private ownership of guns makes them safer” and “most cops are neither racists nor thugs,” Jeff Jacoby’s “Black and white Americans are embracing the Second Amendment” (Opinion, June 24) reads a little tone-deaf to the times we are living in now.

Black gun owners marched to the governor's mansion in Oklahoma City on June 20 during a pro-Second Amendment rally on the same day that President Trump held his first political rally in months.

I don’t accept the suggestion that self-preservation is the most important act we can carry out while alive. Think of the civil rights protesters in the 1960s who knew they were taking their lives into their own hands when they marched through racist strongholds like Alabama.

Being willing to die for a cause is a far more powerful force for change than the urge to protect your own life and family and property and to heck with everyone else, which seems to be the mentality of the predominantly white gun-owning populace in this country.

It is critical to practice pacifism and not engage in the techniques of the enemy, whether it is Donald Trump supporters who, armed, storm state capitols in protest over pandemic regulations or cops who pepper spray demonstrators.

Martin Luther King Jr. said that if you haven’t found something you are willing to die for, you aren’t fit to live.

Remy Trahant

Cambridge





Re “Black and white Americans are embracing the Second Amendment,” the following should be noted:

The United States is unique as a developed country with such provisions in its Constitution.

The United States is unique as a developed country with large numbers of deaths by firearms, a huge fraction of these being either suicides or deaths of close friends and relatives.

The United States is hamstrung in creating common-sense laws for firearms.

The Second Amendment is a grammatical nightmare, and it obscures the intent of having a well-regulated militia.

Peter Sexton

Cohasset





Maybe we should start embracing gun associations

Once again, Jeff Jacoby has hit the nail on the head: (“Black and white Americans are embracing the Second Amendment”). Here in 2020, the best way to create equity and harmony among various demographic groups in America is not through education, legislation, or even the police, but by making sure that all groups are equally armed.

I had not heard of the National African American Gun Association, which Jacoby cites, but he has given me a great idea. I need to found a Boston chapter of the “National Anti-gun Progressives Gun Association,” because when the bullets start flying, even the gun-averse don’t want to be caught with their holsters down.

I’ll leave it up to others to start their own gun association chapters, for farmers, LGBTQ Americans, Asian-Americans, etc. Why shouldn’t a solution for keeping the peace that worked in 1820 also work in 2020?

Some may view this as a dystopian future for America, but according to Jeff Jacoby, “this is what the Second Amendment is for.”

Nathan Aronow

Newton