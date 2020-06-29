Bruins will have extra goalies when training camp opens

Ex-Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman, who recently signed his first contract with the Bruins , likely is ineligible to participate, noted Cassidy, because he was not under contract prior to the NHL suspending operations on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, speaking to the media via Zoom Monday morning, noted that Dan Vladar and Max Lagace, and possibly Kyle Keyser, will be the additional goaltenders available for the workouts.

The Bruins will have as many as five goalies, including veterans Tuukka Rask and Jaro Halak, in uniform for the upcoming start of training camp, expected to be July 10 at Warrior Ice Arena

According to Cassidy, the NHL is not setting a limit on the number of goalies a club can invite to camp.

Otherwise, said Cassidy, the Boston goalies will be joined by a total of 28-30 forwards and defensemen for training camp, which is expected to last most of the remainder of July prior to the club shipping off to one of two “hub” city locations that will play host to the playoffs in August, September, and part of October.

As of Monday morning, the NHL had yet to finalize the two hub locations from a working list of five cities: Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Edmonton, and Toronto. The two hubs most likely will named by the end of this week.

The league intends to open camps July 10, but reports over the weekend suggested the start could be delayed 48-72 hours.

As with most issues connected to the league’s ambitious return-to-play plan, all dates must be considered fluid — in part because players ultimately will vote on all the conditions related to the restart.









Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.