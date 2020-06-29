Former Patriots defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel wins assistant coach achievement award

The late Bill Arnsparger and Houston associate head coach Romeo Crennel have won the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Arnsparger was behind Miami's “No-Name Defense” and “Killer B's” and helped three different franchises to the Super Bowl. Crennel is in his 38th season as an NFL coach and has been on the staff of five Super Bowl champion teams.

They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches.