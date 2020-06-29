Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman, Diamondbacks’ Mike Leake opt out of 2020 MLB season

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Zimmerman and Ross opted out “for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” adding that the team supports their decisions.

Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Arizona Diamondbacks righthander Mike Leake are among the first players to opt out of the 2020 baseball season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Zimmerman, 35, said in a statement that his family situation factored into his decision. His mother is at high risk for complications from the coronavirus because she has multiple sclerosis, and he has three young children, including a newborn. As part of his announcement, he said he is not retiring.

Advertisement

Ross is a 27-year-old righthander with five years of major league experience, all with Washington.

Leake, 32, started 10 games for Arizona after being traded from Seattle for outfielder Jose Caballero and cash in a 2019 deadline deal. Leake went 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA with Arizona and earned his first AL Gold Glove Award for his time with the Mariners.

“During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season,” Leake’s agent, Danny Horwits, said in a statement Monday. “They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family.

“After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he’s looking forward to 2021.”

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen also said two players on the team’s 60-man roster tested positive for COVID-19, as did another player not in Arizona.

Major League Baseball is allowing players with preexisting medical conditions or compromised immune systems to opt out of the 2020 season, but according to ESPN, Leake doesn’t qualify. Leake was due $5,555,556 as the prorated share of his $15 million salary.