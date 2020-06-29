NBA, union are planning to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts in Orlando, report says

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association will paint “Black Lives Matter” along the sidelines of the courts in all three arenas at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., when the league returns to play next month, according to ESPN.
In addition, the WNBA is also discussing the idea of painting the same phrase on the court when it returns to action later this summer at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
It would be one way for players to use their platform to continue to call attention to racial inequality. The players’ union and the league are continuing talks that would allow players to use jerseys to send a message about social justice or a charity, ESPN reported.
“We’re just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out,” Chris Paul, president of the NBPA, told The Undefeated. “People are saying that social justice will be off everybody’s mind in Orlando. With these jerseys, it doesn’t go away.”