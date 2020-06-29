The Ringer is launching a podcast series about Cam Newton

Patriots fans eager to learn more about quarterback Cam Newton will soon have the perfect opportunity to do so.

The Ringer Podcast Network is launching a six-episode miniseries — “The Cam Chronicles” — that explores the life and career of Newton. Hosted by The Ringer staff writer Tyler R. Tynes, the podcast premieres on July 13.

“Cam is a complex figure,” Tynes says in the trailer. “My interest in him goes far behind his exuberant smile and transcendent style of play. Cam broke the glass ceiling in American athletics, ascending to a place in the sport where few Black quarterbacks have ever reached, making his fall that much more dramatic.”