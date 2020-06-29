Ron Roenicke thinks he can handle coronavirus from Red Sox bench

“I think the protocols that we put into place, I think we covered as much as we think we can cover,” Roenicke said. “It’s always uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable when I was home in California. Any time I left the house it was uncomfortable. Our people, I know, have put so much into place, myself, all the players and coaches, that, we feel pretty good coming in.”

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke doesn’t have a lot of concern about Friday, when baseball returns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He doesn’t want to contract the virus and is taking it seriously, but Roenicke never considered not managing the 2020 season.

Roenicke is 63 years old, an age considered high risk as it relates to the coronavirus. The Minnesota Twins, for instance, will not allow 60-plus Bob McClure and Bill Evers to coach this season as a precaution. Roenicke, who was awaiting results from a Monday COVID-19 test when he spoke, has been in contact with the Red Sox team doctors and believes he can navigate the pandemic.

“I still don’t feel I’m old, I guess,” Roenicke said in a lighthearted tone. “I feel good health-wise. My doctors all say I’m healthy. I feel good that way. But, obviously, it’s a concern because you don’t know how it affects other people. Whether you’re 20 years old or whether you’re 63 as I am, you still have to be concerned with trying to stay away from it.”

Three players — Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross, and Arizona’s Mike Leake — have opted out of playing the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.





