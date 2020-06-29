Ryan Zimmerman among first three MLB players who’ll skip 2020 season

Zimmerman said in a statement his family situation factored into his decision. His mother is at high risk for complications from the coronavirus because she has multiple sclerosis, and he has three young children, including a newborn. As part of his announcement, the 35-year-old Zimmerman said he’s not retiring.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said Zimmerman and Ross opted out “for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” adding the team supports their decisions.

Two-time MLB All-Star and longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman , teammate Joe Ross , and Arizona right-hander Mike Leake became the first three known players to opt out of the 2020 Major League Baseball season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Ross is a 27-year-old right-hander with five years of major league experience, all with Washington — which has yet to receive approval from the District of Columbia to use Nationals Park as either a training site or home ballpark during the season.

Leake was listed on the Diamondbacks’ 60-player pool released earlier Monday, but will be moved in a later transaction. He was expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation during the 60-game season.

“During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season,” Leake’s agent, Danny Horwits, said in a statement Monday. “They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he’s looking forward to 2021.”

The 32-year-old Leake started 10 games for Arizona after being traded from Seattle for outfielder Jose Caballero and cash in a 2019 deadline deal. Leake went 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA with Arizona and earned his first AL Gold Glove Award for his time with the Mariners.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen also said two players on Arizona’s 60-man roster tested positive for COVID-19, as did another player not in Arizona.

Major League Baseball is allowing players with preexisting medical conditions or compromised immune systems to opt out of the 2020 season. Leake was due $5,555,556 as the prorated share of his $15 million salary.

Also Monday, Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill says a player who was asymptomatic has tested positive for the coronavirus. The unidentified player “feels great,” Hill said, and will go through MLB protocol to join the team.

NHL: 26 coronavirus cases in three weeks

The National Hockey League says a total of 26 players have reported testing positive for the new coronavirus since voluntary workouts began June 8.

Monday’s update includes four additional cases among those tested at team facilities, to go along with the 11 announced June 19. The league says it’s aware of 11 other players testing positive outside the voluntary workout protocol.

The NHL said more than 250 players who worked out at team facilities were administered more than 1,450 COVID-19 tests.

The league and players are in the final stages of agreeing to resume the season. Training camps can open as early as July 10 if an agreement on testing, health and safety protocols and “hub” cities to host the games can be reached.

The Red Wings plan to hold their training camp for the 2020-21 NHL season at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced. The team usually trains in Traverse City, Mich.; it will also not hold its annual NHL Prospect Tournament there until 2021.

Advertisement

Harris English hits from a bunker during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, before the pandemic halted the PGA Tour season. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

English latest PGA Tour positive test

Harris English became the fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus, doing so as part of the pre-tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. English did not play last week at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.

English, who has risen to No. 27 in the FedEx Cup, says in a statement he feels healthy and supports the tour’s additional policy of not letting anyone at Detroit Golf Club until the test results were back. Previously, a player could practice but not enter the clubhouse while waiting on the results.

Celtics’ Walker among trainers for online camp

Kemba Walker and fellow NBA All-Star Trae Young, plus UConn legends and women’s Olympians Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, will be coaches for an online basketball camp set up by former NBA player and longtime TNT basketball studio analyst Kenny Smith in response to coronavirus restrictions.

Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo and WNBA star Brittney Griner are also set to work the all-ages “Jet Academy,” with more participants to be announced. The camps begin July 20 at jetacademycamp.com; schedule details and pricing are available on the website.

Smith has run a camp for 25 years in North Carolina, where he played collegiately. But camps have been limited or canceled in many locations because of rules limiting sizes of gatherings because of the virus.

Advertisement

NASCAR black flags postseason parties

NASCAR canceled its Champion’s Week and Cup Series awards scheduled for early December in Nashville, citing the uncertainty from the pandemic and its impact on the industry. NASCAR moved Champion’s Week to Nashville in 2019 from Las Vegas.

NASCAR still plans to celebrate its champions from the Xfinity Series to the truck series and promises details to come. And NASCAR says the series looks forward to returning to Nashville in 2021.