Mahershala Ali puts on the gloves again to play boxing champ Jack Johnson

Mahershala Ali has won two Oscars, for “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” but he remains Emmyless. Perhaps this will change that. Ali is going to star in a six-part limited series for HBO, where he has already worked, in the most recent season of “True Detective.”

The limited series is called “Unruly,” and it’s about boxing legend Jack Johnson. Ali will play Johnson, a role he already played in one of his early movies, 2000′s “The Great White Hope.” The story will look at Johnson’s rise to become the world’s first Black Heavyweight Champion (1908-15) whose nickname was the Galveston Giant. It will be written by Dominique Morisseau, and it will be based on the PBS documentary “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson” from Ken Burns.