Mehra departs as president of Boston Globe

“We are grateful for his work in helping to stabilize and grow our remarkable organization and are especially thankful to him for building an incredibly strong and effective senior leadership team,” Henry wrote. “This team is well-positioned to lead our organization and to continue the important work of ensuring that our institution continues to serve our community and our mission for years to come.”

Linda Henry, managing director of BGMP, announced the departure in a short email to the organization late Tuesday afternoon, saying his departure was immediate. No successor was named.

Reached later, Mehra declined to comment. Company officials declined further comment as well.

Mehra, a former chief financial officer at news website Politico, and before that an executive at WGBH in Boston, was hired as executive vice president and CFO at the Globe in May 2017. Before even starting that job, he had been named president as well, taking over for prior CEO Doug Franklin, who resigned after a tenure that lasted less than seven months. Mehra arrived shortly after the Globe moved its newsroom and business operations to downtown Boston from its longtime home in Dorchester, and shortly after it had built a new $75 million printing plant in Taunton. He spent considerable time addressing complex technical challenges at the plant in its first few months.

Early in Mehra’s tenure, the Globe saw significant turnover among senior executives on the business side of the organization. Working with John and Linda Henry, Mehra brought to the Globe a new head of production, general counsel, chief human resources officer, chief financial officer, and chief commercial officer.

The newsroom saw fresh hiring and fewer cuts than many other metro newspapers have endured in recent years, in an industry that has been beset by declines in advertising revenue. The company and its largest union, the Boston Newspaper Guild, which represents newsroom and advertising employees, have been locked in contract talks for the last 18 months.

John Henry has previously said that in 2018, under Mehra’s watch, the Globe was profitable for the first time in recent years, a feat it repeated in 2019. The newspaper has seen strong growth in digital subscriptions, recently topping 200,000 online subscribers, a number that puts it in the top tier of major metropolitan news organizations nationwide. It has also seen its sister website, STAT, which covers the life sciences, gain revenue for several years and surge to prominence amid the coronavirus pandemic.













Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.