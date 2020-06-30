Faneuil Hall Marketplace welcomes back visitors on Wednesday

There won’t be the usual thicket of tourists, but Faneuil Hall Marketplace will officially welcome back visitors Wednesday with an 11 a.m. reopening event. Like everything else in the city, the popular tourist destination has been temporarily shuttered these past few months due to coronavirus.

The event will feature two stalwart Faneuil Hall street performers. Guitarist and singer Ryan LaPerle will be strumming away in the South Market. In the West End of the marketplace will be electronic violinist Violinviiv, known for her dreamy takes on pop songs. Most pushcart retailers and Quincy Market Food Colonnade vendors will be open to cater to hungry customers. A complete list of operating retailers and eateries can be found at faneuilhallmarketplace.com.