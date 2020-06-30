He always knew Mom’s Magic Masala spice blend was special

Mom's Magic Masala spices. Yellow Images

Sumeet Jhamb of Greenwich, Conn., left his career as an investment manager on Wall Street to launch his own product: his mother’s spice blend. The recipe, which she had always kept secret, includes 16 ingredients, and draws on her Indian heritage. To pay honor to his mother, Shashi Jhamb, a retired doctor and avid cook, Sumeet named the mixture Mom’s Magic Masala All-Purpose Indian Fusion Spice Blend. Highly fragrant from the amalgam of seasonings, the powder delivers layers of flavors without fire from black salt, cardamom and cumin, cinnamon, pomegranate powder, and others, laced with dried mango and dried fenugreek leaves and carom seeds. “It’s more balanced than the traditional Indian spice mix with six or seven ingredients,” says Sumeet. Use it to enliven grilled or roasted meat, poultry, or veggies. Sprinkle the mix on popcorn or chips, or almost anything. Sumeet entered the Fusion Spice Blend in a prominent competition last summer run by the Specialty Food Association. It won a Gold Award and was also named the best product of the year, the contest’s highest honor. “We always knew there was something special about this recipe,” says Sumeet. The company recently introduced Gourmet Fish Rub, which blends 12 spices and herbs plus chickpea flour. The rub gives fish and seafood flavor and a slight crispy coating ($8.99 each for 5.5 ounces). Available at www.momsmagicmasala.com.