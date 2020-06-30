Onesto crackers are richly savory, mini mouthfuls

Onesto crackers are delightfully crisp, flavorful, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made in New England. Jane Ciccone of West Newbury created them as a gluten-free and vegan option for her family’s traditional “5 o’clock platter,” an Italian antipasto of cheeses, vegetables, nuts, and crackers served before dinner. The little squares (about $8 for 4 ounces) come in three flavors: Everything, Sea Salt, and Rosemary. The Everything crackers are sprinkled with poppy and sesame seeds and sea salt, and seasoned with garlic and onion powder — they’re richly savory, mini mouthfuls. Skip the bagel and add a smear of cream cheese and spot of smoked salmon. Any of the three varieties is perfect with hummus, guacamole, and other dips, as well as chunks of cheese. “We source our ingredients very carefully,” says Ciccone, who’s also committed to protecting the environment. (Onesto means honest in Italian.) The Vermont bakery is solar powered, and the cracker boxes are made from recycled materials and printed with vegetable dyes. These little squares have heart. Available at Formaggio Kitchen, 244 Huron Ave., Cambridge, 617-354-4750, and 268 Shawmut Ave., Boston, 617-350-6996; American Provisions, 613 E Broadway, South Boston, 617-269-6100; and other specialty food stores. www.onestofoods.com

LISA ZWIRN